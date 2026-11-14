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Seven Feathers Welcomes Southern Oregon Shoppers for Two-Day Holiday Gift Market in Canyonville
13 days ago
The holiday shopping season is bringing a festive celebration of local craftsmanship, creativity and community to Canyonville as Seven Feathers Casino Resort prepares to welcome Southern Oregon residents to its annual Winter Gift Market on Saturday, November 21, and Sunday, November 22, 2026. The two-day event will transform the resort’s convention center into a seasonal shopping destination featuring handcrafted merchandise, specialty gifts and an assortment of products created by regional artisans and independent vendors.
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