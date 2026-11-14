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Microsoft Failure Disrupts Oregon Workplaces, Delays Government and Business Communications Worldwide
13 days ago
Oregon businesses and universities lost access to email and other essential workplace services Thursday as a Microsoft 365 failure interrupted communications worldwide, leaving organizations working through service disruptions and delayed messages into Friday. The Grants Pass Tribune was among the businesses affected November 12. Across workplaces dependent on Microsoft’s systems,...
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