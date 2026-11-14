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Grants Pass Christmas Parade Calls on Community Volunteers and Businesses to Help Bring Holiday Celebration to Life
13 days ago
The holiday season is approaching in Grants Pass, and preparations are underway for one of the community’s anticipated December traditions. The annual Grants Pass Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 5, at 6 p.m., with organizers calling on local residents, businesses and community supporters to help make this year’s celebration a success.
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