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Practical interior upgrades help older homes balance daylight with modern privacy
7 days ago
Living in an older home gives you unmatched architectural character, from deep wood trim to wavy antique glass. Those charming details often come with frustrating tradeoffs, including chilly winter drafts, sweltering summer sun, and wide-open sightlines from the sidewalk. Upgrading your window treatments lets you enjoy bright, comfortable rooms without sacrificing the historic look you love. Thoughtful modern fixtures seal thermal gaps, filter harsh glare, and put you in full control of your daily privacy.