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Josephine County 4-H Archer Earns National Championship Berth as Youth Program Welcomes New Members
13 days ago
A Josephine County teenager is preparing to represent Southern Oregon on the national stage after earning a coveted position in one of the country’s premier youth archery competitions, marking a significant achievement for local 4-H athletics as the organization welcomes a new generation of participants and volunteers. Levi Smith,...
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