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Lindgren Reactivated From IR; Morrison Reassigned
By Candace Kludt,13 days ago
The Kraken have reactivated defenseman Ryan Lindgren from IR, and reassigned forward Logan Morrison to the Coachella Valley Firebirds. Lindgren has been on IR since early October after sustaining an upper body injury in a game against the Vegas Golden Knights. The veteran defenseman brings a physical, hard style of play that is an important piece of the Kraken penalty kill.