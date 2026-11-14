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Weekend Sunshine Sets Up Warming Week
By Joe Winters,13 days ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A refreshing stretch of quiet weather takes over the area this weekend, offering plenty of sunshine and calm conditions. By midday, conditions improve. High pressure that has been positioned over the northwestern Great Lakes slides southward into the Mississippi Valley, establishing itself over the region. This setup keeps winds light and skies mostly sunny through the weekend. Sunday continues the pleasant trend with gradually warming temperatures reaching the upper 40s by afternoon, a nice improvement from the morning chill.