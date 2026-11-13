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Women's Basketball Welcomes Binghamton To Wrap Season-Opening Homestand
By St. Bonaventure,9 days ago
ST. BONAVENTURE (2-0) vs. BINGHAMTON (2-2) Saturday, Nov. 14 – 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon brings another matchup of 2026 postseason squads as Binghamton visits the Reilly Center. Last season, both squads reached the WNIT. Early this year, both the Bonnies and the Bearcats enter the weekend on two-game winning streaks as the Bonnies have opened 2-0 while Binghamton has won back-to-back games after dropping a pair to begin the season last week.