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Cold This Morning But Warming Up Soon
By Austin Feig,13 days ago
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25News Now) - Very cold this morning with temperatures in the 20s but we’ll warm up coming soon. Highs are warming up over the next couple of days as we once again trend towards the 60s. Today and tomorrow though will remain chilly with highs in the 40s today, just reaching 50 tomorrow, and slowly but surely warming up from there. We will eventually hit the 60s but it will take a few days.
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