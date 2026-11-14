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Judiciary accepting applications for per diem judges statewide
13 days ago
The District and District Family Courts statewide are accepting applications from attorneys interested in serving as per diem judges. Per diem judges are part-time judicial officers appointed by the Chief Justice on an as-needed basis to preside in the District Court or District Family Court. The application form for these judges is posted on the Hawai‘i State Judiciary website.