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Vintage Thanksgiving Decor Ideas for a Fall Buffet Display
By French Ethereal,11 days ago
Right in the middle of the fall season, the kickoff to our back patio extension with new windows and doors commenced. Needless to say, this has put a damper on holiday decorating around here at French Ethereal! I did manage to carve out a little Thanksgiving-autumnal decor on our buffet just before the big remodel began. Finally finding time to photograph and to share…