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Streets Near State Capitol To Close November 15 For Veterans Parade
13 days ago
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 14)–Portions of several streets near the State Capitol will temporarily close Sunday, November 15, for the Lincoln Veterans Parade. The eighth annual parade begins at 2 p.m. with opening ceremony on the north steps of the State Capitol and will follow “K” Street from South 21st to South 14th streets. More information is available at lincolnveteransparade.org.
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