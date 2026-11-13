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The Editor Impersonation Scam: From Solicitation to Source
By About UsComments PolicyGuest Post PolicyPhilippine Scams ListImpersonation ListPost ArchiveContact Us,10 days ago
Back in March, I warned about a generative AI-driven scam that was impersonating multiple editors at major publishing houses, along with the literary agents they “referred” to. The goal: to trick writers into buying editing services, supposedly to fix up their query letter or manuscript. The scammer inhabited all three personas: editor, agent, referral editor.