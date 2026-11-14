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Billy Sagraves, 80
13 days ago
Billy Ellis Sagraves, age 80, of Circleville passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Bill was born on October 19, 1946 to Ellis and Gladys Sagraves. He attended Jackson County High School, class of 1966. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather, a man whose greatest joy was his family. Bill shared 57 wonderful years of marriage with his beloved wife, Margie. Throughout their life together, he was a dedicated family man with a loving heart. His family meant everything to him, and cherished the time spent together and the memories made along the way. Bill had a deep love for the outdoors and enjoyed the many adventures and traditions that came with it. Deer Camp held a special place in his heart, creating countless memories and stories that will be shared for generations. Whether outdoors enjoying nature or surrounded by the people he loved, Bill found happiness in the simple things in life. Bill will be remembered for his kind heart, his devotion to his family, his love for the outdoors, and the memories he leaves behind. His presence will be deeply missed, but the love he gave and the stories he shared will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Bill leaves behind his loving wife Margie (Hunt); his children Anthony Wayne (Cammy) Sagraves and Tiffinee (Tony) Polland; grandchildren Kimberly Hutt, Courtney (Guy) Barnett, Dustin (Jessica) Sagraves, Kellie Price, Tony Sagraves, Nevaeh and Lilly Sagraves and Charles Townsend; great grandchildren Aaron, Kinslee, Karter, Riley, Maisyn, Emma and Logan; sister Judy (Keith) Ferris along with many other loving family and friends who will forever cherish his memory. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Gladys Sagraves; along with is beloved brother Tony Sagraves and nephew Lance Sagraves, along with his dear friend Paul Anderson. Funeral services will be held on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m. in the Fairmount Cemetery, Jackson, Ohio. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.