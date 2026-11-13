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Move Over DFW! Texas Just Opened A Brand-New Commercial Airport With Nonstop Flights To 11 Cities
By on Last updated:,7 days ago
Navigating the 17,000-acre footprint of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) feels like I’m getting my cardio in every time I fly out. It’s consistently ranked as one of the busiest aviation hubs on the planet, meaning that every single time you book a flight out of North Texas, you might be signing up for a bit of chaos.
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