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For Sale: A 1953 Muntz Jet – The Car That Was Way Ahead Of Its Time
13 days ago
This is a 1953 Muntz Jet, it’s a little-known luxury production car from the 1950s that was named for the company founder Earl “Madman” Muntz. The Jet has been credited with being the world’s first personal luxury car, arriving years before the second-generation Ford Thunderbird that popularized the concept, or any of the countless others that appeared in the 1960s and 1970s. Only 198 Muntz Jets were built, and Earl lost money on every one he sold.