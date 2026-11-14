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TWO MEAN HELD WITHOUT BOND IN MARION COUNTY IN SEPARATE INCIDENTS
By Mark Wells,13 days ago
Reports out of Marion County say two men have been held without bond in connection with separate incidents. 25 year old Dennis Schuchmann of Centralia, Illinois was ordered held without bond after being accused of stabbing a 17 year old Centralia juvenile boy this past Tuesday. Schuchmann is accused of stabbing the teen with a knife in the leg. He has a first appearance in court and a preliminary hearing set for December 8th.