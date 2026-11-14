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Democrats investigating sexual harassment allegation against newly elected Ohio congressman Brian Poindexter
By Weather Authority,13 days ago
Washington — House Democrats are investigating an allegation of sexual harassment against Brian Poindexter, who defeated embattled GOP Rep. Max Miller of Ohio in last week's elections. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, House Democrats' campaign arm, said Friday that it had hired an independent firm to investigate "any instance...