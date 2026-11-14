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Award-Winning Visual Artist Mariam Rajput Announces ‘Nymphéas Reverie’, Her First Major Collection Since 2020
12 days ago
Nymphéas Reverie will debut on November 27, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST, exclusively through mariamrajput.com. New York, NY, United States - November 13, 2026 - Award-winning visual artist Mariam Rajput announces the forthcoming release of Nymphéas Reverie: A Study of Waterlilies, a collection of original paintings that revisits the impressionistic traditions at the foundation of her artistic practice. Her first major collection since 2020, the series marks a significant evolution in Rajput’s work, bringing together years of artistic study and a renewed engagement with the natural world.