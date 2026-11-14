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Sammy Kershaw confirms he and wife Mendy will attend CMA Awards after accepting invitation
12 days ago
Sammy Kershaw has confirmed that he and his wife, Mendy, plan to walk the red carpet and attend the 60th CMA Awards, resolving the attendance question that remained after he accepted the Country Music Association’s apology. In a November 12 statement on his official Facebook page, Kershaw wrote, “After a lot of thought and prayer, Mendy and I have decided to accept the CMA’s invitation to walk the red carpet and attend the awards.”