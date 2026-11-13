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Arkansas Living celebrates 80 years of storytelling and service
By Wynne Progress,8 days ago
LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas Living, the flagship publication of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas and the state’s largest-circulation publication, is celebrating its 80th anniversary this month. First published in November 1946 as Arkansas REA News, the magazine began as an eight-page, black-and-white monthly serving 21,018 rural electric cooperative...