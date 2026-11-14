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Betty Malo sues Mavericks members over band name and Raul Malo’s unreleased material
12 days ago
Betty Malo, the widow of Mavericks frontman Raul Malo, filed a lawsuit November 11, 2026, challenging three band members’ use of the group’s name. The Tennessean identifies the court as Davidson County Chancery Court in Nashville. Billboard, which says it obtained the complaint, names drummer Paul Deakin, keyboardist Jerry Dale McFadden and guitarist Eddie Perez as defendants. Raul died December 8, 2025, at age 60.