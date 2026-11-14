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Wacky wills: Famous last words and the rules that matter | Legally Speaking with Hildebrand Law Firm
By Jaslyn Snell,13 days ago
Wills have been around for thousands of years, but that does not mean creating a legally valid one is simple. Attorneys Kirsten Hildebrand and Matt Kaplan explain Wisconsin’s requirements for wills, including written documents, two witnesses and a self-proving affidavit that can help avoid complications during probate. They also discuss handwritten wills, oral wills, the unusual Wisconsin Supreme Court case involving a COVID-19 hospital patient and the legal concept of a gift causa mortis.
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