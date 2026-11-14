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Alaska voters aren't ditching ranked choice voting, top-four primaries
By NPR,13 days ago
A ballot measure that would have repealed Alaska's nonpartisan primary system and ranked choice voting has failed, according to an overnight race call by the Associated Press. This is the second time Alaskans voted down an effort to repeal the state's unique election system, which voters first approved in 2020. A repeal effort in 2024 also failed narrowly.