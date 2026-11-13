undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
WV Supreme Court overturns 2025 law that gave Legislature more power over state Board of Education
10 days ago
In a 4-1 decision, the West Virginia Supreme Court overturned a 2025 law that attempted to give the Legislature more power over the state Board of Education. The opinion, delivered by Justice H.L. Kirkpatrick, determined that a long established precedent that gave the state board the ability to act independently and not submit regulations for approval of state lawmakers would remain.