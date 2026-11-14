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‘We’re Terrified of Losing Support’: Texas Parents of Children With Disabilities Fear Losing School Vouchers
13 days ago
Parents of children with disabilities across Texas said they are anxious about the future of the state's new school voucher program after Democrats, fresh off winning every open statewide office, vowed to gut it. The program, called Texas Education Freedom Accounts, began this school year. It gave more than 110,000...
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