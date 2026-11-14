undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
'The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time', the Eternal Standard of 3D Action-Adventure ⭐9.7
By Seungjin "Looa" Kang,13 days ago
Today, as open-world design and three-dimensional experiences realized through high-quality graphics have become mainstream in AAA games, the 3D action-adventure genre at their foundation has spent a considerable amount of time standing at the center of the industry. After all, it was the best way to translate three-dimensional terrain and structures into an immersive gameplay experience.