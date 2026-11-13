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Travis Mayer & Sam Cournoyer Withdraw from 2026 WFP Finals; Backfills Announced
By Brian Spin,11 days ago
Travis Mayer and Sam Cournoyer have withdrawn from the 2026 WFP Finals. Philroy Peters and Fabian Beneito have accepted their backfill invites. Mayer was ranked 17th in season points heading into the WFP Finals next month. While no reason for Mayer’s withdrawal was announced, several rumors are floating around out there. One of those is that he hurt himself attempting the Ball Drop Challenge…