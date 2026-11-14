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Living With the Mania MFZ, a Handmade Pinhole Camera With No Viewfinder
By Alex Cooke,13 days ago
The Mania MFZ is a pinhole camera built from solid oak and magnets, with no lens, no viewfinder, and no shutter button, yet it shoots 120 film in several formats and at more than one focal length. A camera like this removes the automatic aids you lean on every day, which makes it a direct test of how well you can see a picture before it exists.