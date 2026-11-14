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Defense contractor’s $3.7B shipyard needs welders. Maryland already faces a shortage
By Jessica Baughjbaugh@baltsun.com,13 days ago
Maryland officials have touted Anduril’s planned $3.7 billion shipyard at Sparrows Point as a generational opportunity for the state’s workforce, promising thousands of Marylanders a path to good-paying manufacturing jobs, including as welders. But finding welders won’t be enough. The defense contractor will need workers who can qualify...
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