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BCC Announces Highest Enrollment Since 2014
13 days ago
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) announced its fall 2026 enrollment is 2,100 students, the highest headcount since 2014. College administrators attribute this to a number of factors, including the Commonwealth's free community college initiatives, strong enrollment efforts targeting local high schools and the community, and retention efforts to keep current students.