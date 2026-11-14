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BRENHAM PLANNING & ZONING TO DISCUSS EXTERIOR COMMERCIAL LIGHTING STANDARDS
By Josh Blaschke,13 days ago
The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a workshop discussion on Monday regarding the possibility of adopting exterior commercial lighting standards. City staff reports receiving an increase in complaints regarding outdoor lighting associated with varied commercial buildings and parking areas, often times extending beyond property lines and negatively affecting neighboring residential areas.