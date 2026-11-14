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Narragansett's newest, and youngest ever, town council member offers a fresh perspective
By Bill Seymour Special to The Independent,13 days ago
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Gratitude is the core reason, Lilly Weisz-Nesshoever, 22, says about her pursuit this year of public office in Narragansett. She won a Town Council seat, making her the youngest person in recent memory to hold that position on the panel. She earned fourth place among the top five ranking candidates for the board.
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