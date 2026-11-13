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Air Fryer Rotisserie Chicken
By Melissa Burnell,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. What if I told you that you could have a succulent, juicy, rotisserie chicken in less than an hour with almost no effort?! You don’t have to preheat an oven or grill, you don’t have to watch for flare-ups or worry about burnt spots. Air fryer rotisserie chicken is the best we’ve ever tasted, with the least amount of effort, here’s how to do it!