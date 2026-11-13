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Chicken (or Pork) Egg Rolls
By fosterfamily5,10 days ago
This post may contain affiliate links, see Disclosure. Who doesn’t love egg rolls??? Did you know they are extremely easy and budget friendly? Do you need a recipe for that leftover chicken you saved in the freezer? Have the itch for Chinese food, with this recipe you can stretch 1 chicken breast to basically feed the family for a night or fill your freezer with them, ready to cook at a moments notice.