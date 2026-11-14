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VP Sara Duterte has no plan to resign; impeachment trial over before Christmas?
By manilateam,13 days ago
DAVAO CITY/PASAY CITY – A firm and strong Vice President Sara Z. Duterte once again stressed she would not resign as the country’s second top official even as her impeachment trial entered its 42nd day with conflicting prospects for exoneration or conviction as her defense team presented witnesses to debunk claims of alleged unexplained wealth.