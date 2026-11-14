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University of Nevada, Reno signs collaborative agreement with National Geographic Society
By editor@tahoedailytribune.com,13 days ago
RENO, Nev. — On Thursday, the National Geographic Society’s Chief Executive Officer Jill Tiefenthaler signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the University of Nevada, Reno, formalizing a collaboration between the institutions. The unique agreement builds on the University’s strength as a leader in water research, bringing together...
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