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Pontiac Woman, 42, Critically Hurt Crossing Baldwin Avenue in Dark Where Streetlights Were Out
By Keith O'Donnell,13 days ago
W. Yale Ave. & Baldwin Ave. — Reported Pedestrian Crash Intersection. A 42-year-old Pontiac woman was critically injured Thursday evening after a car struck her as she pushed a cart loaded with personal belongings across Baldwin Avenue near Yale Avenue. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m., and investigators say the streetlights in that stretch of road were not working at the time.
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