undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Legal scholar Stephen Vladeck on Texas' new Democratic AG and federal litigation
By Scott Simon,13 days ago
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with legal scholar and Georgetown professor Stephen Vladeck about Texas Attorney General-elect Nathan Johnson, a Democrat, and what that could mean for federal litigation. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. Possibly no state's politics will change more next year than Texas. For nearly three decades, Republicans won every...