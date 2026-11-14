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Brand New released the album ‘The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me’
By Rock Documented Staff,13 days ago
Brand New released The Devil and God Are Raging Inside Me in the United States on November 21, 2006, through Interscope Records. Their third studio album and major-label debut arrived after nine unfinished demos had leaked online earlier that year. Re-recorded versions of “Sowing Season” and “Luca” made the finished album, but several other songs were left behind.