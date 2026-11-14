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Kate Bush released the album ’50 Words for Snow’
By Rock Documented Staff,13 days ago
Kate Bush released 50 Words for Snow in the UK on November 21, 2011, through her own Fish People label. Her tenth studio album contained seven songs across roughly 65 minutes, with snow connecting stories about strange encounters, fleeting lives and lovers separated by time. It followed Director’s Cut, her 2011 reworking of earlier material, and was her first album of new songs since Aerial in 2005.