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Killswitch Engage released the album ‘As Daylight Dies’
By Rock Documented Staff,13 days ago
Killswitch Engage released As Daylight Dies in the United States on November 21, 2006. Their fourth studio album arrived through Roadrunner Records and was their second with vocalist Howard Jones, following The End of Heartache. Lead single “My Curse” introduced the record with a video that placed the band’s performance inside the pages of books.