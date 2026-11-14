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The night of collapse and chaos: Vinicius shines and Ancelotti falls into Japan's trap
By Karim Malim,13 days ago
Brazil suffered a resounding shock after falling to Japan 3-2 in the friendly between the two sides on Saturday at the National Stadium in Singapore, part of the Seleção's Asian tour during the current November international break. It was a match that held the fans' breath until its final moments, witnessing dramatic swings and a heated disciplinary incident involving Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti and Barcelona star Raphinha.