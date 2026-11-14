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Bayern defender Nathaniel Brown the victim? The tide appears to have turned at left-back in the Germany team
By Christian Guinin,13 days ago
Germany kept their hopes of reaching the Nations League quarter-finals alive with a convincing performance for long stretches against Serbia. Their 3-1 (2-0) win in Belgrade put a debutant in the spotlight and offered a glimpse of a quality Germany have lacked for years. Back in the starting line-up, captain...