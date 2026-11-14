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Scaling the Rocks: Carrigg and Karros turn two at Wrigley
By James Riggenbach,13 days ago
Here’s what’s going on with the Colorado Rockies and the rest of Major League Baseball. There were some outstanding defensive plays made by the Colorado Rockies in 2026, but Purple Row readers have spoken. Cole Carrigg and Kyle Karros’ remarkable 8-5 double play against the Chicago Cubs on June 17 has been voted the Rockies’ Defensive Play of the Year.