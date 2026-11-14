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The fastest storage upgrade for my home server wasn't a faster drive; it was more RAM
By Rich Edmonds,13 days ago
Want more PC storage performance? Chances are you're considering the storage drive where software and games are stored. That's a good place to start, for sure, but in the home lab and working with Proxmox, there's a second option. Random access memory (RAM) is vital for running multiple virtualized instances. Whether you're running Plex or a game server, the Linux container (LXC) or virtual machine (VM) needs memory. For a server, this may be the fastest storage upgrade.