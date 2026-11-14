undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The DNS server you choose might not be the one your devices actually use
By Ty Sherback,13 days ago
Changing your DNS server is one of the simplest tweaks you can make to a home network, and for many people, it's the first thing they do after initial setup. Some will point their router at Cloudflare or Google because they want a faster resolver than what their ISP offers, and others set up Pi-hole or AdGuard Home to block ads for their whole house. No matter what you set it to, it's assumed that once you set it at the router level, it takes hold for every device, but that's not always true. Without any indication, some devices can skip past the DNS you set, and sometimes there's no getting around that.