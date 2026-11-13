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120-Foot Colorado Springs Mosaic Honors Mentor Who Shaped Thousands of Lives
By Luke Sorensen,10 days ago
Beneath the Martin Luther King Jr. Bypass near Circle Drive and Fountain Boulevard in Southeast Colorado Springs, a 120-foot tile mosaic now stretches across a stretch of concrete, carrying more than 100 sepia-toned photos and the voices of the people who built it. The mural, called the Sam Dunlap Wall of Inspiration, honors a man who mentored young people in the neighborhood before his death in 2019.
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