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Nano Supps puts Speculoos into a protein bar for this year’s Christmas edition product
13 days ago
Christmas gives functional food companies plenty of space and time to put together special edition flavors for established products, something Nano Supps did last year in a Spekulatius Protein Pancake Mix. The European brand is doing things differently for the holidays this time around, reusing that familiar and internationally popular speculoos taste, but for a product that you can eat right out of the pack without any preparation.