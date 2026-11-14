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Undefeated Jaydell “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazmino Stole The show At Encore Casino ‘Boston Harbor Fight Night 3’
By Boxing Bob Newman,13 days ago
EVERETT, Mass. (November 11, 2026) – Undefeated Jaydell “The Pazmanian Devil” Pazmino (10-0, 8 KOs) stole the show this past Saturday night, defeating Graham “Tyson” Tirrell (10-3, 2 KOs) in the main event on the “Boston Harbor Fight Night 3” card, presented by Granite Chin Promotions and CES Boxing, at Encore Boston Harbor Casino in Everett, Massachusetts.
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